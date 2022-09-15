CLEAN COAST
Nonprofit Save Our Shores hosts an annual cleanup day inviting the community to help make Monterey Bay cleaner for all.
9am-noon Saturday, Sept. 17. Multiple locations in Monterey County, including Garrapata State Beach, Arroyo Seco Day Use Area, Carmel Beach, Marina State Beach and more. Free to participate. To find a full list of locations and register in advance, visit saveourshores.org/coastal-cleanup. More information at 462-5660.
CARD CONTEST
The Salinas Public Library is looking for local artists to design a new library card. The design should illustrate one of the following: how books inspire you, how libraries inspire you or how the Salinas Library makes you feel better.
The last day to submit your design is Friday, Sept. 30. There are three categories for judging: kids 12 and under, teens 13-17, and adults 18 and up. Free to enter. The winner of each category will get $200. For more information, call 758-7311 or visit bit.ly/spl_cardcontest2022.
WORKING IT OUT
The city of Monterey is conducting a survey to improve the visitors experience at the Monterey Sports Center. Provide feedback on the types of exercises, programs and recreation activities you enjoy or wish for. The Sports Center is also currently offering a 30-percent discount on annual memberships.
The survey is open to everyone. To complete the survey, visit bit.ly/sportscenter2022. For more information, call 646-3730, or visit montereysportscenter.org.
AFTER SCHOOL
It’s back-to-school season. For kids looking to find a place to spend time after-school, the North County Recreation and Park District has an after-school club. They offer recreational and learning activities, healthy snacks and homework help.
2:30-5:30pm weekdays at North County Recreation & Park District, 11261 Crane St., Castroville. $25 per week; students ages 5-9 are eligible. For more information or to register, call 633-3080 or visit bit.ly/afterclub2022.
READY FOR RAIN
Each fall, NOAA’s Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary invites people to join in a citizen science effort to collect stormwater samples during the “first flush,” the first big rain of the year. A virtual training is followed by “dry run” measurements at a site before the rain comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.