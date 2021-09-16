School Network
Local colleges host a roundtable discussion, inviting students to talk about their experiences in Hispanic-serving institutions including challenges, accomplishments and opportunities for improvement.
Noon-1:30pm Thursday, Sept. 16. Free. Via Zoom; register at bit.ly/hispaniccolleges.
In Memoriam
The city of Pacific Grove and P.G. Chamber of Commerce hold a memorial and interfaith ceremony to honor the 13 armed services members who died at the Kabul airport during the American evacuation from Afghanistan.
10am-noon Friday, Sept. 17. Lovers Point Park, 631 Ocean View Blvd., Pacific Grove. Free. 373-3304, peter@pacificgrove.org
Mental Strength
The Village Project’s mental health education series is back. The first monthly forum will focus on the Latino community, and a panel of experts address how the community was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and what they can do to recover from it.
2-4pm Saturday, Sept. 18. 1069 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. Livestreaming is also available. 392-1500, villageprojectinc.org
Everyone’s Park
The Blue Zones Project, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System staff and their families host a volunteer day to clean up Natividad Creek Park. All are welcome to join in and improve this community resource.
9-11am Saturday, Sept. 18. 1395 Nogal Drive, Salinas. Free. montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com
Get a Boost
A lot of people continue to be impacted financially by Covid-19. The city of Greenfield offers help to applicants who qualify for rent and utility assistance with this information and application booth.
9am-noon Saturday, Sept. 18. Greenfield Farmers Market (at the gazebo), 98 S. El Camino Real, Greenfield. Free. For details on rent and utility assistance, visit unitedwaymcca.org
Redrawing The Lines
The city of Marina embarks on its process of redistricting its city council districts to be based upon the 2020 Census results. The redistricting process will be discussed during the City Council’s upcoming meeting. The public is invited to comment.
