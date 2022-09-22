STOP THE CYCLE
The Monterey District Attorney hosts a community forum about a family justice center planned to open in King City. The center aims to help people who are victims of crime by providing centralized services to end the cycle of violence. This forum welcomes public input on what will be offered.
9-11:30am Thursday, Sept. 22. Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas. Free; RSVP required. 755-5470, FamilyJusticeCenterRSVP@co.monterey.ca.us.
CLEAN SHORES
Get a little exercise, improve local beaches and meet fellow community members at Blue Zones beach cleanups. It is recommended to wear comfortable shoes and bring a picker and/or gloves. Attendees have the opportunity to win prizes.
4-7pm Thursday, Sept. 22. Del Monte Beach, 588 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey. Free. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/SeptBeach.
CAMPAIGN PROMISES
Candidates for mayor of Monterey speak about their platforms, with an emphasis on issues of housing, rent and the environment.
6pm Friday, Sept. 23. Captain + Stoker, 398 E. Franklin St., Monterey. Free. 901-3776, captainandstoker.com.
LIGHTS ON BROADWAY
The city of Seaside invites residents to participate in a community meeting to learn more about the street corridor improvements on Broadway. The project started in August 2022 and it will be completed in January 2023.
6:30pm Tuesday, Sept. 27. Multipurpose room at Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6700, bit.ly/broad2022.
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Monterey County hosts a community forum to learn more about mental health and how to help and support families and youth. Professionals will talk about depression, anxiety, social isolation and suicide prevention. The event includes a free dinner and refreshments, as well as giveaways.
5:30pm Wednesday, Sept. 28. Soledad Community Center, 560 Walker St., Soledad. Free. For more information, call 754-3888. To register, visit bit.ly/mhsoledadsept2022.
HOME BUILD
The city of Salinas is providing pre-approved plans for ADUs (accessory dwelling units); free to property owners who live in Salinas.
