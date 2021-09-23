PEACE OF MIND
It’s Suicide Prevention Month, and MC HOPES (an initiative of the Monterey County Behavioral Health Department) invites everyone to get involved in suicide prevention. They are working on a Vision Zero for suicide in Monterey County. People can get involved in different ways: providing input on the MC HOPES roadmap, becoming a Coalition member or attending an upcoming meeting.
The next meeting is at 9am Tuesday, Sept. 28 via Zoom. RSVP online at bit.ly/MCHope.
For more information email edgulldr@co.monterey.ca.us. bit.ly/MCHope
LEAD THE WAY
The city of Gonzales holds a Leadership and Civic Engagement Academy. Learn about local government and decision-making processes and how they impact the local community.
5:30-7:30pm every Thursday Sept 23 – Nov.4. Free. 755-4514, gonzalesca.gov
HOME TEAM
For those interested in building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), the city of Pacific Grove hosts a workshop on what you need to know.
10am-noon Saturday, Sept. 25. P.G. Community Center, 515 Junipero Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. 648-3185, adu@cityofpacificgrove.org
RENT RELIEF
Monterey City Council holds a study session on the topic of tenant protections to discuss policies like rent control, a rental registry and more. Members of the public, especially renters, are encouraged to participate and speak up to help shape new policy.
7pm Wednesday, Sept. 29. Colton Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey; also virtually, online at monterey.org 646-3760.
SUPPORTING SMILES
Cake4kids connects bakers with kids whose families cannot afford cakes for birthdays, bringing sweets and celebration to all. The Monterey County chapter of the nonprofit holds a silent auction fundraiser. You can financially support the mission, or sign up to bake.
8am Monday, Sept. 27-7:30pm Thursday, Sept. 30. To register, visit one.bidpal.net/cake4kids2021. For more information, 287-8957 or jen@cake4kids.org
ANOTHER GENERATION
Spirals is a secondhand store that benefits nonprofit Alliance on Aging. The shop celebrates its 10th anniversary with a 10-percent discount and a $100 giveaway each day.
