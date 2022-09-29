FAMOUS SON

The National Steinbeck Center hosts an academic conference on research and analysis of John Steinbeck’s writing in the 21st century, in the world of agriculture and a discussion about the legacy of his novel East of Eden.

9am-5pm Thursday, Sept. 29. National Steinbeck Center, 1 Main St., Salinas. $100/in-person attendance; $25/student in-person; $50/virtual attendance; $10/student virtual. 775-4721, steinbeck.org.

CLIMATE CONSCIOUS

Monterey County hosts a community workshop on its Climate Action Plan, and invites the public to learn about resilience and adaptation, opportunities and challenges connected to strategies for the effects of climate change.

6-8pm Thursday, Sept. 29. Marina branch library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free. 883-7507, bit.ly/mococlimatesept2022.

DEEP WELL

The Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency hosts a public workshop and provides the preliminary results of a study on the deep aquifers.

3-5pm Monday Oct. 3. County government building, 168 W. Alisal St., Monterey Room (second floor), Salinas or via Zoom at bit.ly/svbstudy2022. View the report at svbgsa.org. For more information or request a translation, email clerk@svbgsa.org.

FEED THE NEED

Seaside’s Homeless Commission is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations and agencies that provide food to unhoused people and families in need in Seaside. City Council will decide which groups will receive funds. The agency has a budget of up to $12,000.

The deadline to apply is 5pm Monday, Oct. 24. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. 899-6851, delder@ci.seaside.ca.usbit.ly/seasidefoodprop2022.

AT YOUR SERVICE

Pacific Grove is conducting a community survey to assess the quality of services the city provides to residents, visitors and business owners. The results will be shared with the City Council in November.

The survey will be available until the end of October. To participate online, visit cityofpg.org/survey. You can also visit Pacific Grove Public Library at 550 Central Ave. or call 648-5762 to complete the survey.

