FUN FIRE
Seaside firefighters will host their annual open house. They will have live demonstrations, food and popcorn, face painting and games, a DJ, safety information and more.
10am-2:30pm, Sat., Oct. 2. 1635 Broadway Ave., Seaside.
ON SALE
Clean up your home and sell items you no longer need. The city of Soledad will have its annual city-wide garage sale. No permit required.
To register your sale visit bit.ly/soledadsale. To see all the garage sales visit bit.ly/soledadsalemap. Saturday Oct. 2 and Sunday Oct. 3. Free. For more information call 223-5000 or email contactus@cityofsoledad.com
VET HELP
Veterans transitioning from military to civilian life can get free help navigating VA benefits, job hunting, building a resume and more at the Marina and King City libraries.
Marina Library, 190 Seaside Circle, 883-7507; King City Library, 402 Broadway Ave., 386-6885. Or visit bit.ly/vetmonterey
GIVING SUPPORT
Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast is recruiting volunteers in the tri-county area (Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz) for its suicide crisis line fall training. No experience required.
Zoom classes begin Oct. 1 and end on Dec. 16. For more information or to apply: sps24hr@fsa-cc.org, 459-9373.
GET ARTSY
The Arts Council for Monterey County recently opened applications for its Community Arts Grants. The grants are available for small nonprofits that need support for public arts and culture projects and programs. Grants run up to $5,000 a year.
For more information call 622-9060, ext. 103, email klara@arts4mc.org or visit bit.ly/ArtMoco.
UNTANGLING LAW
Monterey College of Law is offering community workshops about immigration, collections, guardianship, conservatorship, restraining orders, and more. 4-6pm. Fees vary $15-$50.
By appointment. 582-3600 or montereylaw.edu/workshops
SCHOOL BUILDING
The Salinas City Elementary School District is accepting applications for its Board Advisory Committee on School Construction.
