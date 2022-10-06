Toolbox 10.06.22
Know your Candidate
If you want learn more about the candidates running for mayor and City Council in the city of Monterey, attend an upcoming forum to hear about their priorities. There is a two-person election for mayor, and two people are running unopposed for council. The Monterey Neighborhood Association and Oldtown Neighborhood Association hold candidate forums.
7-8:30pm Thursday, Oct. 6 at Monterey High School Science Room 20, 101 Hermann Drive, Monterey. Free. Available on Zoom at tiny.url.com/montereycandidatesforum or 1-669-900-6833, ID 95010594407, Passcode 695188. For more information, oldtownmonterey.org. 7-8:45pm Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Hilltop Recreation Center, 871 Jessie St., Monterey. Free. For more information, call 595-5351
Demystifying ADU’s
If you are interested in building an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on your property the city of Salinas, upcoming workshops provide information about the city’s new pre-approved ADU plans.
5:30-7pm Thursday, Oct. 6 at City Hall, West Wing Conference Room, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. 5:30-7pm Thursday, Oct. 13 at Firehouse Recreation Center, 1330 E. East Alisal St., Salinas. Free. 758-7208.
Teacher’s Pet
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is seeking candidates for its Alder Teacher Residency program. People can earn their masters degree and teacher credential in one year. It includes a $37,000 living stipend and $10,000 tuition reimbursement.
The last day to apply is Saturday, Oct. 15. For more information, visit mpusd.net or contact shudson@mpusd.net.
Shaping Seaside
The city of Seaside is looking for volunteers to become part of an ad-hoc committee of professionals that will be in charge of reviewing applications for the city’s proposals for community social services grants. Committee members cannot be affiliated with any organization applying for funding.
Open to Seaside residents. For more information, call 899-6700 or email acollick@ci.seaside.ca.us.
Happy Haunting
The Haunted Library is back in Pacific Grove, and organizers are looking for volunteers to share the Halloween spirit.
