FLU AWAY
It’s not just Covid-19 that’s important to be vaccinated against, but also the flu. Get protected at upcoming flu shot clinics.
Noon-5pm Tuesday, Oct. 12. Drive-thru clinic in the parking lot across from River Inn, 46800 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free; ages 3 and up; masks required. 667-2580, bigsurhealthcenter.org
INTO THE SUNSET
This is a two-hour sunset whale watching boat tour around Monterey Bay, but it’s also a benefit for a good cause – it’s a fundraiser for Dorothy’s Place in Salinas, which serves the homeless community.
4pm Saturday, Oct. 9. Departs from Princess Monterey Cruises, Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. $45. 917-0044, sasso@redshift.com
READING TALES
It’s time to start thinking about holiday gifts – and donating to holiday gift drives. Read to Me Project is doing a book drive, seeking to get 2,000 new and gently used books to be given to children ages 7-12.
The last day to donate is Sunday, Oct. 31. Drop off books at the following locations: BookWorks (667 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove); Downtown Book and Sound (213 Main St., Salinas); and River House Books (208 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel). You can also purchase books online; view a wishlist at readtomeproject.org and ship online purchases to Read to Me Project, P.O. Box 6434, Salinas, CA 93912. 275-1300, mary@readtomeproject.org
BUS STOP
Monterey-Salinas Transit is asking for public input to make changes to bus service in Monterey County. Tell them what you’d like to see in an online survey, available in English and Spanish.
To provide feedback, visit bit.ly/MSTRoutes.
HOMEWORK TIME
Marina Library has opened its after-school homework center and help is available for students who need a little bit of extra guidance.
2-6pm Tuesdays-Thursdays. Marina Library, 190 Seaside Circle, Marina. Free; open to all students. Service is also available at all branches of Monterey County Free Libraries. Hours and days vary per location; for more information visit bit.ly/HWMonterey.
FULL OF FISH
The Monterey County Fish and Game Advisory Commission is accepting grant applications for projects that protect and preserve fish and wildlife of Monterey County, or contribute to education about wildlife. Grant amounts are generally in the range of $2,500-$5,000.
