GOT SHOTS
Covid vaccines are now available to all ages. This vaccination clinic offers first-dose pediatric vaccinations for kids ages 6 months to 11 years old, and first doses or boosters (for those eligible) to those ages 12 and up.
Noon-7pm Friday, Oct. 14. Monterey Fire Station 13, 401 Dela Vina Ave., Monterey. Free. To make an appointment or more information, visit monterey.org/coronavirus.
BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Natividad invites the community to donate blood during this blood drive, needed to replenish its blood bank.
12:30-5:30pm Friday, Oct.. 14. 1441 Constitution Blvd., Building 200, Salinas. Free. Available for walk-ins and by appointment. To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/natibloodoct2022 or call (877) 258-4825.
JOB SEARCH
If you are looking for a job, here’s a chance to interact with multiple employers in one place, at a job fair hosted by the Monterey County Workforce Development Board.
2-5pm Wednesday, Oct. 19. Salinas Career Center, 344 Salinas St., Salinas. Free. Job seekers can register for the event at bit.ly/jobfairoct2022. For more information, call 796-6434 or visit montereycountywdb.org.
BUILDING DEMOCRACY
The Nov. 8 election is around the corner and the Monterey County Elections Department is looking for poll workers to help across the county, especially in the cities of Salinas, Marina, Greenfield and Soledad. Bilingual poll workers are especially needed with language skills in Tagalog, Vietnamese and Korean.
6am to 9:30pm on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; available for high school students age 16 and older or residents 18 and older. Standard poll workers earn a stipend of $135. 796-1499, elections@co.monterey.ca.us, montereycountyelections.us.
EARLY BIRD
Early voting has begun. Voters can vote early at two locations, or return a vote-by-mail ballot.
