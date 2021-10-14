Waste Not
Dispose safely of the old junk and hazardous materials sitting around your garage at this community event. Household goods like unwanted furniture, metals, tires, batteries, motor oil and more are accepted.
8:30-10am Saturday, Oct. 16. Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, 625 Division St., King City. Free. 796-2220, svswa.org/community-cleanup-events
Immune Boost
The city of Soledad hosts a pop-up clinic with flu and Covid-19 vaccines for people 12 and older. Booster shots are also offered.
10am-3pm Sunday, Oct. 17. McDonald’s, 1215 Front St., Soledad. Free. Appointments recommended; to make an appointment visit myturn.ca.gov or call 205-0044.
Future of Housing
How do we make a dent in the housing crisis? The city of Pacific Grove hosts an affordable housing learning session with updates on current and potential future projects. Panelists include Betsy Wilson, director of development for developer MidPen Housing, and Barbara Mitchell, executive director of housing/mental health services nonprofit Interim, Inc. The discussion is moderated by Anastacia Wyatt, P.G’s senior housing program manager.
Noon-1:30pm Monday, Oct. 18. Virtual event; attend via Zoom at tinyurl.com/PGHousingPanel or by phone at (669) 900-6833 using event ID 889 1053 2701. Free. 648-3182, awyatt@cityofpacificgrove.org
Working It
The Monterey County Workforce Development Board and several business associations host a retail industry job fair. If you are a business owner, large or small, here’s a chance to recruit personnel; if you’re a job seeker, it’s a chance to learn about opportunities out there.
10am-1pm Wednesday, Oct. 20. More at bit.ly/mocoretail. More information for employers is at 755-5393 or hernandezj1@co.monterey.ca.us. Job seekers can contact the Career Center at 796-3335 or MontereyEmploymentHelp@EquusWorks.com
Feed the Need
Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula is seeking volunteer drivers to deliver food to homebound seniors. The commitment is at least once a week for two hours and helps fill an essential need. Drivers report at 700 Jewel Ave. in Pacific Grove between 9:30-10:30am for their shift; training is provided.
