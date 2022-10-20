Toolbox 10.20.22

GET CONNECTED
The goal of the Get Connected California! Affordable Connectivity Program is to close the digital divide and get 90 percent of eligible Californians connected to high-speed internet by 2024. Learn about whether you are eligible for up to a $30/month discount on internet service, or a fully covered plan, at these upcoming info sessions.
10am-2pm Saturday, Oct. 22. Two locations: Seaside Library, 550 Harcourt Ave., Seaside; Cesar Chavez Library, 615 William Road, Salinas. Free. (866) 745-2805, internetforallnow.org
BABY READY
An experienced birth and postpartum doula offers a full-day class for people to learn about childbirth, including physiologic processes, birthing options and support techniques. Bring your own lunch and snacks.
9am-5:30pm Sunday, Oct. 23 Temple Beth El, 1212 Riker St., Salinas. Free; donations accepted. To register, visit parentingconnectionmc.org. For more information, shauna@parentingconnectionmc.org.
GOVERNMENT WORKS
County Supervisor Chris Lopez and Gonzales City Manager Carmen Gil host a community forum to listen to residents’ thoughts and concerns about their community and local government.
5:30pm Monday, Oct. 24. City Council Chambers, 117 4th St., Gonzales. Free. 675-5000.
PARK THE CAR
If you like exercise or need extra motivation to get out of the car, consider participating in the Move It Monterey County challenge. Participants earn credits for any of their trips taken by walking or riding a bike (points are doubled), or carpooling and taking the bus. There are prizes for the most trips taken using a mode other than a personal vehicle.
Month of October. Registration is required at go831.rideamigos.com or by downloading the app Commute Track by Ride Amigos. Free. 775-0903.
TIRE RECYCLING
Salinas Valley Recycles is accepting small tires (from cars and small trucks) at its three locations until Saturday, Nov. 12. For residents only (no businesses); up to nine tires per trip.
