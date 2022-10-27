FIGHT THE FLU
Flu season is here (see story, p. 10) and it’s not too late to get vaccinated. There are numerous upcoming free clinics; you can also stop by any pharmacy. Many accept walk-ins.
10:30am-1pm Saturday Oct. 29 at Greenfield High School (225 El Camino Real); 9am-noon and 1-3pm Friday, Nov. 4 at Salvation Army (800 Scott St., Sand City); 10am-1pm Saturday, Nov. 5 at North Salinas High School multipurpose room (55 Kip Drive). Free. Children must be accompanied by a guardian. mtyhd.org/flu.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
Salinas City Council meets and, as always, accepts public comment. Tell your elected officials what you think they are doing well and what they can do better.
4pm Tuesday, Nov. 1. Salinas City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. Free. 758-7381, cityofsalinas.org.
CEMETERY TOUR
Local historians John and Karen Jernigan offer walking tours to commemorate All Souls Day. The tour will focus on the story of King City and the people who rest at the cemetery.
2:30pm Wednesday, Nov. 2. At the entrance of King City Cemetery 1010 Broadway. Free; reservation recommended. For more information or reserve a spot, call 385-6112 or email karenjernigan2007@gmail.com.
BETTER PARENTING
Alisal Union School District is offering parenting skills classes for parents and caregivers to strengthen their relationships with their kids.
Classes available from October through December. Times and locations vary; limited space available. View the full calendar at bit.ly/alisalparents2022. Free. 753-5700.
EARLY BIRD
Monterey County elections officials offer a flex voting program. People will be able to vote at mobile voting booths for those who prefer to vote in person or return their ballot by hand.
Available from Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Nov. 3. Different hours and locations, from Pajaro to Big Sur. To find the closest mobile voting booth, visit.bit.ly/mocovote2022.
FLIPPING LIDS
Officials will be doing random inspections to make sure residents are following Senate Bill 1383, which requires diversion of food scraps from landfills – meaning food scraps now go in the green yard waste bin, not the trash.
