Family Matters
Nonprofit Interim, Inc. hosts a webinar to explain and demystify special needs trusts. Get information on ways to help protect and support disabled family members. Topics include housing, financial assistance, quality of life and more.
4-5pm Thursday, Oct. 28. Free. To register, visit interiminc.org/special-needs-trust. For more information, 649-4522 ext. 205.
Future Developments
What’s next for East Garrison? Get up to speed on phase 3 of this development project at this virtual town hall meeting hosted by Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew, who represents District 4, which includes East Garrison.
4-5:30pm Thursday, Oct. 28. To attend via Zoom, use meeting ID 944 6263 4702 and password 707072. Free. 883-7570, district4@co.monterey.ca.us.
Covid and Kids
Monterey County health and school officials hold a town hall discussion on vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11. Speakers include County Health Officer Edward Moreno; Christopher Carpenter, director of Pediatric Services at Natividad; and Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Deneen Guss.
5:30-6:30pm Thursday, Oct. 28. To attend via Zoom, use meeting ID 954 3547 6205 or attend by phone: (312) 626-6799. View on social media at youtube.com/c/MontereyCountyTV or facebook.com/MontereyCoInfo. Free to participate.
Confronting Cancer
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and several organizations are teaming up to offer information and resources to cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families. Learn about the local services available in the region, and look for free items such as wigs, scarves, post-mastectomy bras and more.
10am-3pm Saturday, Oct. 30. Clinica del Valle de Salinas parking lot at 219 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas. Free. 744-3811, healingpartnersofcentralcoast@gmail.com, tofightcancer.com/mobileresource.
Culture Shift
The American Civil Liberties Union offers training on equity and racial justice. Participants will get a deeper understanding of decolonization and indigenous justice.
