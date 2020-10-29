Toolbox 10.29.20

CHILD’S PLAY
California is in a dire situation when it comes to serving youth in crisis – a high (and rising) rate of student homelessness and the fifth-highest rate of youth incarceration, according to the ACLU. Some state-funded help is on the way. California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced on Oct. 27 the availability of Youth Mental Health Wellness grants worth $36.7 million, and urges counties and their nonprofit service agencies to apply in order to build or expand or build crisis-care infrastructure and programs. Nonprofits and county governments are encouraged to apply jointly.
Application deadline is Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 5pm. treasurer.ca.gov/chffa
’TIS THE SEASON
The unfortunate reality of 2020 is that there is not only a deadly global pandemic going on, but an equally terrifying flu season which health professionals are forecasting to be especially dangerous to vulnerable populations. Mee Memorial Hospital is stepping in with two free flu clinics at the King City Clinic and the Albert and Donna Oliveira Clinic in Greenfield. More free vaccinations will be on offer through November and December.
2-5pm Friday Oct. 30 and Nov. 13. King City Clinic 210 Canal St., King City, 385-7100. Alber and Donna Oliveira Clinic, 467 El Camino Real, Greenfield, 674-4199. meememorial.com
FAST FOOD
As part of a partnership between Monterey Recreation and Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, a meal program is offered for seniors (ages 60 and older) at no cost. All that is required are reservations and face masks when picking up a meal.
11am-noon Tuesday through Fridays. El Estero and Dennis the Menace Park parking lot, Monterey. Free Email montereyrecreation@monterey.org or call Monterey Recreation at 646-3866 and leave a message for staff
FULL PLATE
The motto is simple: “Dine out, help out.” The nonprofit California Restaurant Association Foundation is launching its inaugural “The Grateful Table Dine Out!” in which Californians are asked to dine out (or order in) from their favorite local restaurant. CRAF’s mission is to help empower restaurant workers in finding gainful employment and financial stability, but Covid-19 has exacerbated those needs. You can help contribute directly to their efforts by sending a donation.
Dine out from Nov. 1-30 at any locally owned restaurant. Or donate at restaurantscare.org
