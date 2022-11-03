BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Give a life-saving gift this holiday season, as blood banks are in need of replenishing. As a bonus, donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
9:30am-1:30pm Saturday, Nov. 5 at Soper Community Center, 220 Coe Ave., Seaside; 1-5pm Friday, Nov. 11 at King City Recreation Department, 401 Division St., King City. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.
LIKE A WEED
The League of Women Voters of Monterey County hosts a talk about the cannabis industry. The Monterey County Civil Grand Jury has reported on regulatory dysfunctions. The speaker is Tom Wiley, a retired fire captain who lives in Del Rey Oaks and who served as the presiding juror of the 2021-2022 grand jury.
Noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. Livestreamed, virtual event. Free; registration required. To get a link to watch, email LWVmryco@gmail.com. The video will also be available at lwvmryco.org.
COFFEE WITH A COP
Seaside residents have an opportunity to get to know the city’s police officers in a casual, conversational setting during this Coffee with a Cop gathering.
Noon-1:30pm Wednesday, Nov. 9. Seaside Public Library, 550 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 899-6700.
DON’T FORGET TO VOTE
Election Day is coming. You can return your ballot in person (on the day of, or at two early voting locations), or mail it in any time until Election Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 8. For details about polling places and dropbox locations, visit montereycountyelections.us or call 796-1499. To track your ballot, visit california.ballottrax.net.
INVESTING IN ALISAL
The city of Salinas is offering grants of up to $2,500 for marketing and technology. Businesses can use the funds for social media marketing, or boosting computer or financial literacy. To be eligible, businesses must be located in the Alisal area and must have been operating for at least six months.
For information on eligibility and how to apply, call 758-7367, email bizsupport@ci.salinas.ca.us or visit bit.ly/alisalbiz2022.
TRAVEL SAFE
Residents of Seaside are invited to share their thoughts and suggestions for the Broadway Avenue corridor, especially people who ride, walk and drive in the area. People who answer the survey will enter a raffle to win a $50 Amazon gift card.
