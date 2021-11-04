Toolbox 11.04.21

HONORING VETERANS
In the first-ever hometown heroes banner ceremony in Salinas, 86 veterans and active-duty servicemembers will be honored with banners on light posts. Family members are invited to continue to submit names of veterans, living or deceased, to be celebrated on banners.
Ceremony at 11am Saturday, Nov. 6. Banners displayed on Main Street from San Luis Street to Central Avenue, Salinas. Free. 578-5429, yadira.hobby@gmail.com, salinashometownheroes.org.
CLEANER AND GREENER
For hard-to-dispose-of items, the cities of Greenfield and Salinas offer a cleanup day. Don’t dump your stuff – instead bring mattresses, electronics and small furniture items to ensure they are discarded properly.
Saturday, Nov. 6. From 8am-noon in Greenfield at Corporation Yard, 920 Walnut Ave. From 9am-2pm in Salinas at Madison Lane Transfer Station, 1120 Madison Lane. Unload items yourself, and all trash must be bagged. Free; present a Republic Services disposal bill to qualify. 775-3840, republicservices.com
JOB WANTED
Are you looking for work or looking to hire? The Monterey County Workforce Development Board hosts a job fair matching employers with prospective employees. Jobs range from entry-level to senior positions.
4-7pm Wednesday, Nov. 10. Community Center, 560 Walker Drive. Soledad. Free; pre-registration is not required, but job seekers who register at bit.ly/jobfairsouth by Nov. 7 receive a list of employers. For resume and interview preparation, contact 796-3335 or MontereyEmploymentHELP@EquusWorks.com. Employer registration ends Sunday, Nov. 7. Free to participate. 796-3362, william.n.moore@EquusWorks.com
FAIR JUSTICE
Criminal justice reform is a topic that is being discussed nationwide, and the League of Women of Voters of Monterey County hosts a topical virtual talk titled “Changing Values for Community Safety.” Discussion will include criminal justice problems, causes and potential solutions. Speakers include police chiefs Cathy Madalone (Pacific Grove) and Tina Nieto (Marina) and Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni.
