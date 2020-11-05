Toolbox 11.05.20

’TIS THE SEASON
The unfortunate reality of 2020 is that not only is there a deadly global pandemic going on, but an equally terrifying flu season which health professionals are forecasting to be especially dangerous to vulnerable populations. That’s why the VNA is partnering with CHISPA to set up flu vaccinations for under-resourced communities, along with outreach. This week, flu vaccinations are available in Salinas and Castroville on Friday, Nov. 6. Outreach and education will be available at the La Gloria Apartments in Salinas.
11am-2pm Friday, Nov. 6 at Sherwood Village, 80 N. Main St., Salinas. 4-7pm Friday, Nov. 6 at Sea Garden Apartments, 1603 Axtel St., Castroville. 2-4pm Wednesday, Nov. 11 at La Gloria Apartments, 539 E. Market St., Salinas. 372-6668, ccvna.com/calendar/month.
VIRTUAL VETERANS
Covid-19 hasn’t stopped organizations from serving the people. The Monterey County Military and Veteran Affairs Office is holding a virtual resource fair for veterans. Learn about all kinds of local resources, and join breakout discussions. The fair has two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Organizations that serve veterans still have time to register to host a virtual booth, too.
9am-noon and 1-3pm Tuesday, Nov. 10. Free. Participants can register at bit.ly/VetMoCo2020. Interested organizations can see if they’re eligible at bit.ly/VetMoCo.
FACT AND FICTION
The rise of climate change denial is very real and has dire consequences on everything from health to infrastructure planning. The League of Women Voters of Monterey County – a nonpartisan group that helps engage locals from all walks of life in democracy – hosts a talk by writer Mike Clancy, who will shed some light on the trend. If you miss the talk, it’ll be recorded.
Noon Wednesday, Nov. 11. To register and gain access to the talk, email LWVmryco@gmail.com. The talk will be recorded and available at my.lwv.org/california/monterey-county.
BOOKISH TYPES
One of the unique and wildly successful ways Marina funds its library is through its bookstore run by the Friends of Marina Library. Donate CDs, DVDs and up to four boxes of books and help them keep their doors (virtually) open.
Donate books from 10am-4pm Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Friends of Marina Library Community Bookstore, 330 Reservation Road, Marina. By donation. 747-1850.
