FOOD SHARE
Every Monday, residents from Big Sur gather together to share and exchange fresh food and pantry staples and talk about sustainability and community. Join this community gathering (now at its winter location), to meet, offer donations, or take home food.
Noon-2pm every Monday. The Village Shops, 46840 Highway 1, Big Sur. For more information, visit thebigsurbigshare.com.
BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Give a life-saving gift this holiday season, as blood banks are in need of replenishing. As a bonus, donors receive a $5 Amazon gift card.
Noon-4pm Saturday, Nov. 12 at Laguna Seca, 1021 Highway 68, Salinas; 1-5pm Monday, Nov. 14 at Salinas Community School, 615 Leslie Drive, Salinas. 9am-1pm Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Carmel Youth Center, Torres Avenue and 4th Street, Carmel. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.
ORGANIC HARVEST
If you are a grower interested in transitioning from conventional to organic farming you can apply for a California Certified Organic Farmers Foundation grant to support this change that has benefits for the planet, for health and for growers.
Deadline to apply Thursday Dec. 8. Application available in English and Spanish. Open for farmers and ranchers in the Central Coast region, along with the Central Valley. 346-6324, lhernandez@ccof.org, bit.ly/cccofgrant2022.
GET PROTECTED
It’s not too late to get a flu shot or get a Covid-19 booster. One option for free vaccinations is a community immunization clinic, which also offers $25 gift cards for those who get a Covid-19 vaccine.
1-4pm Friday, Nov. 11 Big Sur Health Center, 46896 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free. Vaccine card required for second dose or booster shoots for Covid. 667-2580, bigsurhealthcenter.org.
SHOPPING SPREE
Every winter, the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce sponsors a holiday shopping experience for children who need gifts and to replenish essentials. The chamber is seeking volunteers for its 71st annual children’s shopping tour who are able to work a shift to take kids shopping.
