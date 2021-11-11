CELEBRATE READING
Friends of the Marina Library is celebrating its fourth anniversary, and is hosting a book sale to help raise funds for another four years and beyond.
11am-3pm Sunday, Nov. 14. Friends’ Community Bookstore, 330 Reservation Road, Marina. Free to attend. 682-8016, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org.
MENTALLY STRONG
The Salinas Union High School District hosts its fourth annual Mental Health Matters conference, virtually. Some of the topics this year include: understanding the LGBTQ+ youth experience, the impact of trauma and resilience on students, grief and loss, suicide prevention, anxiety and depression.
Sessions start at 6pm; Monday Nov. 15-Friday Nov. 19. Free; in English and Spanish. 796-7867 option 9, bit.ly/suhsd_mh.
HAPPIER THANKSGIVING
There’s no need to go without a Thanksgiving meal, with various opportunities to donate and receive meals. Monterey Peninsula College holds a Thanksgiving food share event for MPC students, and in Carmel Valley, the Carmel Valley Kiwanis Club and Carmel Valley Angel Project provide meals.
MPC meal pickup 10am-2pm Wednesday, Nov. 17. MPC Student Center, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. Free; one bag per student, while supplies last. mpc.edu.
Carmel Valley clubs distribute meals from noon-3pm Wednesday, Nov. 24. Carmel Valley Community Center, 25 Ford Road. Free. The last day to reserve a meal is Wednesday, Nov. 17. Rippling River residents can sign up in the mailroom. To make a reservation, call 659-5639 and leave a message.
SPARKING IDEAS
Monterey County Free Libraries offers online classes for adults who are ages 50 and up. Interact with peers and engage in new activities such as art, exercising, learning new applications and more.
To enroll, visit getsetup.io/partner/cslmcfl. For assistance, call (888) 559-1614 or info@getsetup.io. Free; use coupon code CSL-MCFL.
CLUTTER FREE
Bring garbage, electronics, steel and other items, automotive waste and more (but no yard waste) for appropriate disposal. Those who recycle used oil filters can get up to two for free.
