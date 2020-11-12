Toolbox 11.12.20

BRICK BY BRICK
Property owners are still dealing with the devastating scar left by the August wildfires in California. But there’s still time to get federal help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended its deadline for applications to Nov. 23. Renters who were affected by the wildfires can apply for rental assistance or extend their need for assistance.
Deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 23. 1-800-621-3362, fema.gov.
WINTER IS COMING
The Epicenter has been on a mission to help at-risk and foster youth ages 16-24. As the cold season comes in, the nonprofit is seeking donations of jackets, socks, sweatshirts and blankets to distribute to those in need. For those on the receiving end, items will be distributed every Friday.
Drop off donations 10am-2pm Fridays. The Epicenter, 20 Maple St. Salinas. 998-7291, info@epicentermonterey.org, epicentermonterey.org.
IN CASE OF EMERGENCY
What does it take to be prepared for a natural disaster or pandemic? What does it take for a community? The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is meeting to review, discuss and finalize the Community Resilience Framework. It’s been a months-long process of surveys and feedback and the end result should be better guidelines for the county and specific communities to follow in case of widespread emergency. Join the Zoom meeting and have your say.
9-11am Wednesday, Nov. 18. Zoom meeting ID: 922 5214 328, password:015969, phone number 1-669-900-6833. Email mohammadl@co.monterey.ca.us or call 796-1923 with questions or comments.
HOUSE AND HOME
The economic impact of Covid-19 is continuing to take a toll even as unemployment rates have fallen. A multi-agency partnership spearheaded by Monterey County Department of Social Services and nonprofit United Way Monterey County will aid residents in paying for living expenses including rent, delinquent rent and utilities. The program, called Monterey County Rent and Utility Assistance, is available to those who have experienced a significant loss of income due to Covid-19.
To apply or determine eligibility, call 2-1-1. unitedway.org.
