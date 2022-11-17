WATER WAY
The California Coastal Commission will hear California American Water’s application for the construction and operation of a desalination plant in Marina.
9am Thursday, Nov. 17. Monterey County Board Of Supervisors chambers, 168 West Alisal St., Salinas. Hybrid meeting also available to attend virtually; in English and Spanish. Sign up in advance to make a comment at coastal.ca.gov/meetings/request-testimony/special-hearing. For more information, (415) 904-5202, coastal.ca.gov.
BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Give a life-saving gift this holiday season, as blood banks are in need of replenishing. As a bonus, donors receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
1-5pm Monday, Nov. 21 at Montage Health, 2930 2nd Ave., Marina; 1-4:30pm Tuesday, Nov., 22 at Hartnell Professional Center, 576 Hartnell St., Monterey. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.
TESTING, TESTING
Covid-19 testing sites are still available, with modified hours of operation. Tests are free, no matter what insurance coverage you have.
Noon-8pm Friday through Sunday at Sherwood Hall, 940 N. Main St., Salinas; 10am-6pm Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Soledad library, 401 Gabilan Drive, Soledad; 9am-6pm Monday through Wednesday at Marina Behavioral Health Clinic, 299 12th St., Marina. To schedule an appointment call 888-634-1123 or visit lhi.care/covidtesting. VIDA programs will continue to offer walk-in testing at various times and locations; for schedules, visit montereycountyvaccines.com.
HOLIDAY FEAST
Soledad Police Department hosts a food distribution for Thanksgiving so all can celebrate with a feast.
10am-noon Tuesday, Nov. 22. Behind the police department, 200 block of Soledad Street, Soledad. Available as a drive-through. Free; for Soledad residents. First-come, first-served as supplies last. 223-5161, jcisneros@cityofsoledad.com.
GET CRAFTY
The city of Pacific Grove is looking for community input to gauge interest in creating a shared makerspace or craftsmen collective, where artists and small businesses can sell products in a retail space with regular store hours.
