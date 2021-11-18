Drawing Maps
The county is redrawing its five county supervisor districts, based on 2020 Census data. The public is invited to review draft maps and participate in this joint meeting of the Board of Supervisors and Monterey County Advisory Redistricting Commission.
10am Saturday, Nov. 20. Board of Supervisors Chambers, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas or virtually on Zoom using ID 224 397 747. Free. 755-5066, co.monterey.ca.us.
Inside the Lines
The city of Marina is also at work on the process of redistricting, redrawing City Council districts. City officials host a process workshop where residents can learn how to use mapping tools and provide feedback.
6pm Friday, Nov. 19 and 10am Saturday, Nov. 20. Vince DiMaggio Park Community Room, 3200 Del Monte Blvd. Free. mapmarina.org/schedule.
Thanksgiving Ready
How to keep kids occupied during Thanksgiving dinner? The Recreation Department of the city of Salinas is providing activity kits with a turkey magnet, pumpkin button art kits and more.
Pick up from 3:30-4:30pm Friday Nov. 19. Available at 320 Lincoln Ave.; 1330 E. Alisal St.; 1655 El Dorado Drive; 420 Central Ave.; 683 Fremont St.; and 745 N. Sanborn Road, Salinas. Free; while supplies last.758-7306.
Family Feast
The city of Greenfield will deliver pozole kits to seniors to help celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast. Available to Greenfield residents ages 55 and older.
The last day to request a kit is Friday, Nov. 19. Delivery starts at 9am on Tuesday, Nov. 23. For more information or to request a kit, email abarsenas@ci.greenfield.ca.us or call 277-0145.
Food Share
Salinas Valley LULAC 2995 is collecting nonperishable foods like canned fruit, pasta, beans and rice for its Thanksgiving food drive. The food will be distributed to local families in need.
The last day to donate goods is Saturday, Nov. 20. For more information including how and where to drop off donations, call 578-7630.
Sugar and Smiles
Cake4kids, a nonprofit that enlists the help of volunteer bakers to provide birthday cakes and treats for kids who can’t afford them, is looking for volunteers. Help bring a festive, sweet birthday treat to kids in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.