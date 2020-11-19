Toolbox 11.19.20

GIVE A LITTLE
It might be a hard ask: donating to nonprofits during a time with record unemployment rates. But perhaps that’s exactly the reason we should give. Nonprofit organizations are working harder than ever before and why hundreds have sent their pitch for aid as part of the Monterey County Gives! campaign. Donate the price of a cup of coffee to help a senior dog, or the price a new car to an organization helping at-risk youth. Wherever your heart lies, and however much you have, it’s a great time to give.
Donation deadline is midnight Dec. 31. montereycountygives.com
CHILD’S PLAY
If you weren’t already homeschooling your 3 – to 5-year-old, surprise! It’s 2020. Monterey Recreation is starting a second preschool to lend a helping hand with the kids and if there is enough interest, they’ll consider opening up another session. All students are required to be potty trained beforehand. The preschool enforces mandatory masks for all teachers and children in attendance, daily health screening and temperature checks, as well disinfection. Signing up is a commitment to attend all four days.
9:30am-12:30pm Tuesdays-Fridays. $384/nonresident four-week session, $296/Monterey resident four-week session. Hilltop Park Center, 871 Jessie St., Monterey. To reserve a spot, email montereyecreation@monterey.org or call 646-3866.
FEED THE NEED
Growing food insecurity is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but Thanksgiving goes on. The Kiwanis Club of Monterey, Food Bank for Monterey County and city of Monterey team up to offer a drive-thru and walk-up community Thanksgiving dinner to ensure everybody is fed no matter their access to food. Meals include turkey, yams, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans, salad and pie
10am-2pm Wednesday, Nov. 25 (rain or shine). Dennis the Menace parking lot, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. Free, reservations required. montereyrecreation@monterey.org, 646-3866.
COVER UP
Among the many things that are uncertainties this year: health insurance. Covered California, the state’s health insurance marketplace, now has special enrollment for people who have lost health coverage due to wildfires, job loss and more. See if you qualify for discounted rates or cheaper health insurance.
(800) 300-1506, coveredca.com
