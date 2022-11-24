WEEDING THROUGH

The Monterey County Cannabis Committee meets and the day’s agenda includes a discussion of tax rates on cannabis businesses and costs of running the county’s canabis program.

9:30am Tuesday, Nov. 29. County building, 168 W. Alisal St., Salinas; also accessible virtually at montereycty.zoom.us/j/98214846735. Free. muramatsuM@co.monterey.ca.us, co.monterey.ca.us.

HOUSING FOR ALL

Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez hosts a virtual town hall meeting to address affordable housing. Soledad is seeking to annex over 600 acres and build 2,400 homes in the area with its Miramonte Project. Attendees will discuss how this project would affect them and if any changes can be made to fulfill the community’s needs.

6-8pm Tuesday, Nov. 29 To register, visit tinyurl.com/SoledadFuture. For more information, 970-6836 or avelazquez@cityofsoledad.com.

BLOODY GOOD IDEA

Give a life-saving gift this holiday season, as blood banks are in need of replenishing. As a bonus, donors receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

12:30-4:30pm Monday, Nov. 28 at Soledad High School, 425 Gabilan Drive, Soledad; 9am-1pm Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, 450 E. Romie Lane, Salinas; 1-5pm Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Montage Health, 2 Upper Ragsdale Drive, Monterey. Free. 877-258-4825, vitalant.org.

WAITING LIST

The Housing Authority has reopened the waiting list for voucher programs, and is accepting applications for units in Salinas (one-bedrooms) and in Monterey (studios and one-bedrooms).

Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the last day to apply. Eligibility for Salinas is ages 55 and older; for Monterey, 62 and older. 775-5000, hamonterey.org.

HOLIDAY HELPING

Nonprofit Al & Friends is seeking donations of clothing and shoes to distribute to those in need.

6:30-9:30pm Friday, Dec. 2. Chautauqua Hall, 16h Street at Central Avenue, Pacific Grove. Those who can’t attend but wish to donate can call or text 224-7894. alandfriends.org.

HOLIDAY FUN

Seniors can enjoy an early holiday celebration with food, music, cheer and, of course, an ugly Christmas sweater competition.

11am-1pm Thursday, Dec. 1. King City Recreation Center, 401 Division St., King City. Free. For ages 60 and older from King City and surrounding communities. Free; RSVP required. 385-6748, awasson@kingcity.com.

