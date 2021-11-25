AUSD

A Dec. 1 workshop invites parents to learn how to get involved in decision-making at their children's schools. 

 Nic Coury

GETTING INVOLVED

Comite de Padres Unidos-Salinas hosts a workshop on how the community can get involved with decision-making in their school districts. Learn how to participate in the public process and ask districts to focus resources on students’ needs.

5:30-7:30pm Wednesday, Dec. 1. Free. Attend the free, bilingual session via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/pu_decision. 269-4609, loredoalma70@gmail.com.

NEW LOOK

The city of Seaside is offering a matching grant program for small businesses. It will match 75 percent for facade improvements, up to $7,500 for projects over $10,000.

For more information on eligibility and to apply, email tbarber@ci.seaside.ca.us or visit bit.ly/FLIP-Seaside.

STATUS SYMBOLS

The United Farm Workers Foundation is offering services to community college students enrolled throughout California who are in need of immigration assistance. Services available include advice from immigration attorneys and funds to pay for first-time DACA applications.

Services available year-around, virtually or in person. Free. For more information or to make an appointment, visit bit.ly/ccpappt.

TAILORED EDUCATION

The Salinas City Elementary School District is asking for community input to develop a plan for the California Department of Education block grant which will bring in $330,000 a year for six years. The money will be used to support educator effectiveness, such as improving teaching methods or creating tailored learning opportunities for students. The district has to gather feedback and make a spending plan to access funds.

To complete the survey, visit bit.ly/SCESDsurvey.

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

Getting a toy for a child in need is one way to share your own holiday cheer with someone else. Salinas LULAC #2055 and the UFW Foundation are collecting new toys for their upcoming holiday toy drive and welcome donations.

Donations of new toys and cash accepted. Deliver toys to Windermere Valley Properties, 1191-A N. Main St., Salinas. The last day to donate is Dec. 18. For more information, call or text 206-9089.

