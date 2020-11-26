Toolbox 11.26.20

COLD SPELL
While outdoor dining is still available, restaurants can no longer rely on the warm summer weather. Restaurateurs are invited to attend an informational session on the fire safety of outdoor heating lamps. The informational session will be hosted by the Monterey City Manager’s Office and includes representation from the Monterey Fire Department. The panel will include points on safety, code compliance and building inspection. This session is not limited to Monterey restaurants.
9:30am Tuesday, Dec. 1. Register at monterey.org/fire
ECONOMIC SURVIVAL GUIDE
It’s not just at the federal level that financial support has been made available. Pacific Grove is offering small business assistance grants of $1,200 and emergency rental assistance grants of $1,000 to those negatively impacted by Covid-19.
The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 30. For more on the business grants: 648-3102, hnoori@cityofpacificgrove.org; on rental relief: 648-3199, tschaeffer@cityofpacificgrove.org. cityofpacificgrove.org
FOOD SENIORITY
It has been a particularly tough year for seniors. Monterey County’s Great Plates Program offers doorstep delivery of three square meals a day to eligible seniors. To qualify, applicants must be Monterey County residents who are sheltering-in-place and unable to buy food for themselves, ages 60 years or older.
Call 2-1-1 to apply to the Monterey County Senior Restaurant Intake Program. 211montereycounty.org.
BLEED FOR IT
The Red Cross always needs blood, particularly Type O, which can be given to all patients. Because it’s 2020, a donor’s blood will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies, which may be crucial in helping patients recover from Covid-19. Appointments and masks are required.
9am-2pm Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Hartnell College, 411 Central Ave., Salinas. 11am-3pm Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Church of the Wayfarer, Lincoln and Seventh, Carmel. By appointment. 1-800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
GIVE A LITTLE
It might be a hard ask: donating to nonprofits during a time with record unemployment rates and growing job, housing and food insecurity. But perhaps that’s exactly the reason why we should give. Learn about the work of 162 local nonprofits and support a cause that matters to you.
Donate until midnight Dec. 31. $5 minimum donation. montereycountygives.com
