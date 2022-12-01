WALK SAFER
Greenfield residents will decide which Safe Routes to School projects will be funded in the city. These projects are designed to make it safer for parents and kids to walk to and from school. Learn about the concepts at this upcoming meeting, and vote for your favorite.
Town hall meeting happens 4:30-7:30pm Thursday, Dec. 1 at Greenfield City Hall, 599 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Voting runs from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 15. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/GreenfieldPB; For more in English or Spanish, call 775-4412 or aaron@tamcmonterey.org.
PAGE TURNERS
Nonprofit Friends of the Marina Library holds a book sale, with opportunities to find and buy treasures at discounted prices. Books for all ages will be available, and $10 gets you a bag full of books (bags will be provided).
10am-5pm Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3; 10am-1pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Free to attend. 682-8016, cleahoff@gmail.com, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org.
OUT AND PROUD
Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations invites people to join a happy hour for a cause at Alvarado on Main Street. Donations will help the nonprofit to reach its fundraising goals.
1-4pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Alvarado On Main, 301 Main St., Salinas. No cover; food and drink for purchase. 578-9751, mcgives/svpride.
DEMOCRACY IN ACTION
The Monterey City Council meets and considers 11 applicants for a vacant seat on council for a term that will go through December 2024.
7pm Tuesday, Dec. 6. Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org.
RIDE ON
The city of Pacific Grove is inviting residents to complete a survey about potential locations for a proposed skatepark.
Deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Dec. 23. Available at cityofpg.org/skateparkproject. Free. For more information, call 648-3100.
OPEN HOURS
The Monterey Public Library is conducting a survey to learn more about how people would like to use the library and better serve the community. Weigh in about what works and what improvements you would like to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.