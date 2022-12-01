WALK SAFER

Greenfield residents will decide which Safe Routes to School projects will be funded in the city. These projects are designed to make it safer for parents and kids to walk to and from school. Learn about the concepts at this upcoming meeting, and vote for your favorite.

Town hall meeting happens 4:30-7:30pm Thursday, Dec. 1 at Greenfield City Hall, 599 El Camino Real, Greenfield. Voting runs from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 15. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/GreenfieldPB; For more in English or Spanish, call 775-4412 or aaron@tamcmonterey.org.

PAGE TURNERS

Nonprofit Friends of the Marina Library holds a book sale, with opportunities to find and buy treasures at discounted prices. Books for all ages will be available, and $10 gets you a bag full of books (bags will be provided).

10am-5pm Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3; 10am-1pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Free to attend. 682-8016, cleahoff@gmail.comfriendsofthemarinalibrary.org.

OUT AND PROUD

Salinas Valley Pride Celebrations invites people to join a happy hour for a cause at Alvarado on Main Street. Donations will help the nonprofit to reach its fundraising goals.

1-4pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Alvarado On Main, 301 Main St., Salinas. No cover; food and drink for purchase. 578-9751, mcgives/svpride.

It’s a vital time to support independent journalism

Democracy remains a fragile enterprise in need of a strong and free press. Newspapers are closing. Social media is toxic. 
There is an alternative.
You can help.
Monterey County Weekly has launched the Fund for Independent Journalism to allow donors to make tax-deductible contributions now through December 31.
Every donation helps protect local and independent journalism and keep democracy intact.

LEARN MORE

DEMOCRACY IN ACTION

The Monterey City Council meets and considers 11 applicants for a vacant seat on council for a term that will go through December 2024.

7pm Tuesday, Dec. 6. Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. 646-3799, monterey.org.

RIDE ON

The city of Pacific Grove is inviting residents to complete a survey about potential locations for a proposed skatepark.

Deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Dec. 23. Available at cityofpg.org/skateparkproject. Free. For more information, call 648-3100.

OPEN HOURS

The Monterey Public Library is conducting a survey to learn more about how people would like to use the library and better serve the community. Weigh in about what works and what improvements you would like to see.

Deadline to complete the survey is Saturday, Dec. 31. Survey available in English at bit.ly/mpl2022surveyen or in Spanish at bit.ly/mpl2022surveysp. Free. For more information, call 646-3933.

