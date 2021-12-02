Toolbox 12.02.21

HOLIDAY SPIRIT
It’s the season for kids to check in with Santa, who will determine if they’ve been naughty or nice this year, and in this case, they also get to have breakfast with this famously omniscient figure.
9am Saturday, Dec. 4. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. Free for kids 12 and under; $5/ages 13 or older. Register at bit.ly/SeasideRecTrac. 899-6800.
OPEN TO ALL
Nonprofit Special Kids Connect hosts a holiday resource fair with information about community agencies and services available to children with different abilities and needs. Kids also get a chance to meet Santa, and receive a Christmas stocking.
11am-1pm. Saturday, Dec. 4. Soledad High School, 425 Gabilan Drive, Soledad. Free; open to all ages for families with family members who have special needs. Registration required to reserve a stocking. To register (in English or Spanish) visit bit.ly/hrf-sp. For more, call 372-2730.
POETIC MEMORIES
Salinas Poet Laureate Kenya Burton is writing a poem about Closter Park, and she wants to include memories from people who enjoy this place. Reach out to share your story, and possibly see it memorialized in poetry.
To participate, contact Burton via email at kenya.janae.126@gmail.com.
NEXT GEN
One way to help homeless youth is to donate cash or essentials. Things like toiletries (hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, combs, deodorant and sanitary products), new clothing (especially socks and underwear) and snacks (granola bars, peanut butter, jam, instant oatmeal and soup) are all in demand. Nonprofit Community Human Services is currently collecting donations in multiple locations throughout Monterey County.
Donations accepted through Dec. 31. Drop-off locations include public libraries in Carmel, Seaside, Monterey, Pacific Grove and Marina; Beerded Bean and Cherry Bean in Salinas; Coffee Mia in Marina; The Reef in Seaside; and more. To make cash donations visit bit.ly/mcgives-chs. For more information and a full list of drop-off sites, call 658-3811.
GO FISH
To promote access to recreational fishing, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is accepting grant applications from nonprofits with projects to get people on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.