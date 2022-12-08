Toolbox 12.08.22

BLOOM AND GROW
Nonprofit Return of the Natives relies on volunteers to help beautify local landscapes, get native species planted and clear trash and weeds. Join them at two locations this weekend, including a planting at a brand-new park in Marina.
10am-1pm Saturday, Dec. 10. Hilltop Park, between 8th and 9th streets, just east of 2nd Avenue, Marina; also at Natividad Creek Park, 1395 Nogal Drive, Salinas. Free. 582-3686, csumb.edu/ron.
RECESSION PROOF
Can you start a business during a recession? Should you? Get answers to these questions and insight into how this time of economic uncertainty can actually help entrepreneurial opportunities at an upcoming webinar hosted by SCORE Central Coast, a program funding by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
1pm Tuesday, Dec. 13. Virtual event; sign up online. Free. 621-3735, central.coast@scorevolunteer.org, centralcoast.score.org.
NEXT GEN
The Parenting Connection of Monterey County hosts a regular wellness circle for new or expecting parents and babies, facilitated by doula Jaimee Depomeo and wellness specialist Bianca Estrada. Sessions are bilingual in English and Spanish. (Older children are not invited to these sessions.)
10am every Thursday. 1212 Riker St., Salinas. By donation; no one turned away for lack of funds. 783-5933, parentingconnectionmc.org.
SEASON OF GIVING
Monterey County Gives! features the work of 201 local nonprofits and invites you to donate, in any amount, to any combination of groups. Read about their important work and make a year-end donation.
Deadline to donate is midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. Donate by check (with “MCGives” in the memo line) to: Community Foundation for Monterey County, Attn: MCGives!, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA 93940. Donate online at montereycountygives.com. For questions or to donate stock, call 375-9712 or email mcgives@cfmco.org.
FOOD SERVICE
Seaside’s Homeless Commission is accepting proposals from nonprofit organizations that are operating food insecurity programs in the city. The funds will be for feeding programs for unhoused people.
