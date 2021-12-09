SHOP FOR GOOD
Many children in need from Monterey County will have an opportunity to get clothes and supplies during the holiday season, with a pre-paid shopping trip for essentials – but they also get the dignified feeling of choosing what they like, within a budget. The Salinas Chamber of Commerce foundation is seeking chaperones and volunteers for its 70th annual Children’s Shopping Tour, in which adults are paired with kids to take them shopping.
Two shifts (7-10am or 9am-noon) Saturday, Dec. 11. Northridge Mall, 796 Northridge Drive, Salinas. All volunteers need proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result. To register, bit.ly/scc-cst. For more information, 751-7725.
PARK REVIVAL
Every Saturday, volunteers with Friends of Seaside Parks Association (FOSPA) gather in a different park to pull weeds, water plants, put new seedlings in the ground and beautify city parks. This weekend, they are partnering with Blue Zones Project Monterey County and seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help clean up Lincoln Cunningham Park.
10am-noon Saturday, Dec. 11. Lincoln Cunningham Park, San Pablo Avenue between Lincoln and Yosemite, Seaside. Free; all ages are welcome. bit.ly/bzp-seasidecleanup.
PAINTING PARTY
If you want to relax and play around with paints and brushes, consider this virtually guided opportunity to paint – with fun, not perfection in mind – hosted by the Monterey County Free Libraries. Participants will be guided by Jessica Ansberry of Progress Not Perfection to paint a winter tree.
6pm Wednesday, Dec. 15. Free; materials will be provided To register, visit bit.ly/mcfl-pp. Zoom access will be provided the day before the event. For more information, call 883-7507.
HOLIDAY HELP
Enjoy a wine and cheese tasting with nonprofit Community Homeless Solutions while touring their renovated home. Funds will be used to help support unhoused people.
5:30-7:30pm Thursday, Dec. 16. Community Homeless Solutions, 3087 Wittenmyer Court, Marina. $10. Tickets at bit.ly/chs-wc. More information at 384-3388, communiythomelesssolutions.org.
GIVE TO GIVES
Read about the Big Ideas of 170 local nonprofits, and support their efforts via Monterey County Gives!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.