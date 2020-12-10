BETTER MONTEREY
The Monterey County Office of Emergency services is conducting several surveys to identify patterns and better understand the community’s disaster risk and capabilities to respond. So far the Monterey County Community Resilience Framework has only received 91 responses; OES is encouraging the community to take and share the surveys as soon as possible. There are three active surveys: community resilience, Covid-19 impacts and hazard mitigation.
To complete the surveys, visit co.monterey.ca.us/resilience
WARMING FAMILIES
Many families in Monterey County lack proper gear to protect themselves during the winter. That’s why Monterey County Office of Education is collecting new blankets to help families from eight school districts. The last day to donate blankets is Dec. 18.
Drop off blankets at MCOE’s Migrant Education Main Office, 901 Blanco Circle, Salinas. For more information, contact Summer Prather-Smith at 206-4448 or Jorge Jasso at 594-7804.
ARTY PARTY
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Monterey County will have a free virtual painting night. The first 23 families that register will get a free kit, including a canvas, paints and a brush. Kits can be picked up the day of the event at the Seaside and Salinas club headquarters. Participants should register as virtual members; once registered, a representative will contact a participant them to tell them where and when they can pick up their supplies.
5pm Friday, Dec. 11. bgcmc.org/virtual
EQUITY MATTERS
Monterey County Office of Education will present the second online session of its equity conference. The main objective is to create a culture of belonging for students so they can reach their academic goals. The keynote speaker is Mirko Chardin, founding head of School of the Putnam Avenue Upper School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Chardin is a leadership coach and facilitator for cultural proficiency, race and diversity at Aspire Institute at Boston University’s New Wheelock College of Human Development and Education. The conference aims to guide educators in how to build inclusive communities among the student population.
8:30am-noon Saturday, Dec. 12. $25 to attend. For more information contact Cathy Cranson at ccranson@montereycoe.org or 784-4155
