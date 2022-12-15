WRAP IT UP
The Monterey police and fire departments have completed a holiday toy drive. Join them for festive gift-wrapping to share the spirit of the season before gifts are distributed.
6-10pm Friday, Dec. 16. Monterey High School gym, 101 Hermann Drive, Monterey. Free. 646-3914, monterey.org.
PARK POWER
Friends of Seaside Parks welcomes everyone to join in weekly park cleanups that include planting and mulching. Locations rotate weekly.
10am-noon Saturday, Dec. 17. Durant Park, between Vallejo and Darwin streets off Wanda, Seaside. Free. fospa.info@gmail.com, friendsofseasideparks.org.
SHARING THE LOVE
The Pacific Grove Police Department is accepting new, unwrapped toy donations for an annual toy drive in partnership with All-In Monterey. You can also nominate a family in need of some extra holiday cheer by emailing all.in.holiday.cheer@gmail.com with your suggestion.
Donations accepted 7am-8pm daily through Saturday, Dec. 17. PGPD, 580 Pine Ave., Pacific Grove. allinmonterey.org.
’TIS THE SEASON
Join the city of Marina’s Recreation & Cultural Services Department for family-friendly fun at Winterfest, featuring games, mechanical reindeer, cookie decorating, a bounce house and more.
1-4pm Sunday, Dec. 18. Community Center, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. Free. 384-6009, cityofmarina.org.
HOUSE AND HOME
Monterey County staff are beginning to survey unincorporated parts of the county to better understand housing needs. You may see county vehicles and staff taking photos; they will not enter private property but are seeking to document types and conditions of housing.
For information, call 755-5285 or email GeneralPlanUpdates@co.monterey.ca.us. For more, visit co.monterey.ca.us/GeneralPlanUpdates.
GIVE TO GIVES!
Monterey County Gives! features the work of 201 local nonprofits and invites you to donate, in any amount, to any combination of groups. Read about their important work and make a year-end donation.
