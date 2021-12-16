PRO VAX
These community vaccination clinics offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for ages 5 and up, as well as booster shots for those who are eligible. Hot chocolate, holiday treats and a visit from Santa are also on offer.
11am-6pm Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon del Rey, Seaside. Free; appointment required, no walk-ins. Visit montagehealth.org/vaccine to make an appointment.
FOR PETS, TOO
South County Animal Rescue hosts a clinic where your best feline or canine friend can get updated with recommended shots. Vaccines include rabies, puppy and kitten packs.
9am-noon Saturday, Dec. 18. Patriot Park, 1351 Oak Ave., Greenfield. $20-$55. 525-5160, scar.pet.
THE RIGHT FIT
The city of Seaside is looking for a new city manager, and the City Council is asking for community input. Let your councilmembers know what you think they should be looking for while recruiting and hiring.
To participate, fill out a survey online at bit.ly/SeasideCityManagerSurvey.
DISTRICT LINES
It’s not just the congressional level that is in the midst of redistricting (see cover story). Residents of Marina can submit district draft maps for City Council districts. The maps will be considered for a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
5pm Tuesday, Dec. 21 is the last day to submit a proposed map. Maps will be available to review starting on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at mapmarina.org/draft-maps. For more information, email redistrictingmarina@cityofmarina.org or call 884-1278.
SCIENCE IS FUN
The Salinas Community Science Workshop launched its annual fund drive to buy tools and materials for kids who are learning and discovering that science can be useful and fun.
To donate, visit bit.ly/scsw-donate. For more, call 228-9861 or email curt.gabrielson@gmail.com.
BREAK TIME
Stay occupied during winter break. The Marina Teen Center will be open, and attendees can expect free snacks and drinks, as well as free field trips for current members.
