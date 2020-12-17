Toolbox 12.17.20

TRACKING COVID
California has a new (and free) app that anyone with a smartphone can opt into. CA Notify is a digital tool that uses Bluetooth technology and will tell you if you have been within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more who tests positive for Covid-19 to alert you to potential exposure to the virus.
Sign up for free on your smartphone. More information at canotify.ca.gov
MAKING RENT
If you live or work in the city of Monterey, and have experienced a loss of income due to Covid-19, you may be eligible to receive emergency rental assistance. Learn more about income requirements and documents required to apply online.
646-3995, housing@monterey.org, citydataservices.net/montereyRAP
LOANS ARE OPEN
The California Rebuilding Fund is offering loans and free advice to small businesses impacted by Covid-19. The loans have a fixed annual interest rate of 4.25 percent. The cap is $100,000, or the average of monthly revenues over three months prior to the Covid-19 shutdown.
Business owners can apply at caloanfund.org
BUSINESS PLANS
There’s still no new federal Covid relief package, but Monterey County just reallocated its CARES Act funds. That means there is additional funding for the Workforce Development Board’s small business grant fund, which gives grants of up to $2,500 to help support local businesses transition to remote work and minimize layoffs.
(844) 932-4249, montereycountywdb.org/monterey-county-works/small-business-grants
BLOOD PRESSURE
The Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets during the holiday season. This time of year is historically a hard season to collect blood, and this year on average has been a challenge due to Covid-19. Donations of all blood types are needed to maintain hospitals’ stocks.
The next blood drive in Monterey County is 10am-3pm Wednesday, Dec. 23. Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org
