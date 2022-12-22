WATER WORKS
The Seaside Municipal Water System is currently relying upon one active drinking water well. City staff present on the status of the current system, review the sources of water supply and provide an update on planning for a back-up source of drinking water supply.
6pm Thursday, Dec. 29. Virtual meeting; to join, visit bit.ly/SeasideMWSZoom. Open the Zoom meeting, and enter the passcode 668168. Free. For more information, call 899-6700 or check out bit.ly/SSWaterZoom.
POCKET PARKS
Friends of Seaside Parks Association continues holding weekly park clean-ups over the holidays. Come make a difference in your community and help with weeding, mulching, planting and picking up trash. Children and pets are welcome.
FOSPA meets 10am-noon every Saturday, rotating through parks. Dec. 24 will be at Capra Park (Sonoma Avenue and Luzern Street) and Dec. 31 at Farallones Park (off Hilby, between Flores and Harding streets), Seaside. Free. friendsofseasideparks.org.
NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS
First Night Monterey is looking for volunteers for the 30th annual First Night celebration. The 2023 theme is “New Beginnings.” A one-hour orientation is provided.
For more information, call 373-4778 or visit firstnightmonterey.org/Volunteers to fill out an application.
GIVE TO GIVES!
Monterey County Gives! features the work of 201 local nonprofits and invites you to donate, in any amount, to any combination of groups. Read about their important work and make a year-end donation.
Deadline to donate is midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31. Donate by check (with “MCGives” in the memo line) to: Community Foundation for Monterey County, Attn: MCGives!, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, CA 93940. Donate online at montereycountygives.com. For questions or to donate stock, call 375-9712 or email mcgives@cfmco.org.
HOUSE AND HOME
Monterey County staff are beginning to survey unincorporated parts of the county to better understand housing needs. You may see county vehicles and staff taking photos; they will not enter private property but are seeking to document types and conditions of housing.
