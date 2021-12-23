DISTRICT DYNAMICS
The city of Monterey is moving from at-large elections to district-based elections for its four City Council seats, and they are asking the community to get involved in the process. People can submit/create maps, share what they identify as Monterey’s communities of interest and more.
To submit, visit bit.ly/mon-districts. Information is available in English and Spanish. For more information, email rojanasathira@monterey.org.
STARRING ROLE
Amor Salinas, an initiative that seeks to clean and beautify the city, is seeking actors to appear in a public service announcement. There are both speaking and non-speaking roles available.
The last day to apply is Sunday, Dec. 26. Filming starts in January. Open to all ages; minors need consent from parents or guardians. Online form at tinyurl.com/salinasactors. 758-7166, karinas@ci.salinas.ca.us.
OCEAN WATCHERS
The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to serve on its advisory council. Apply to serve as alternate in the following seats: conservation, agriculture or college. The council plays a role in decision-making that affects the sanctuary.
Friday, Jan. 7 is the last day to apply. Download an application at bit.ly/mbnms-council. For more information, email dawn.hayes@noaa.gov or call 647-4256.
GIVE TO GIVES
This annual fundraising campaign has so far raised $6.5 million and counting. Join in the spirit of giving, and learn about the work of 170 local nonprofits active in different areas of the community, from building housing to performing music, offering arts education to wildfire response. Read about and support participating groups’ Big Ideas.
Deadline to donate is midnight Friday, Dec. 31. $5 minimum donation. 375-9712, mcgives.com. You can also mail a check to: Community Foundation for Monterey County, Attn: MCGives!, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, 93940.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
Students can apply for Bay Federal Credit Union scholarships to pay education expenses for college, trade school or career education programs. Up to three winners can receive $1,500 each toward school.
