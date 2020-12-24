Toolbox 12.24.20

GEARING FOR WINTER
The Community Development Department for the city of Salinas is doing a winter clothing drive for the homeless, running until Jan. 8, 2021. They are asking for donations of new clothing including beanies, scarves, gloves, blankets, jackets, raincoats and other warm items.
For more information or to donate, contact Ana Ambriz at anaa@ci.salinas.ca.us or 758-7328.
WORKFORCE READY
Monterey County Free Libraries is offering a new service, JobNow, to provide live unemployment benefit assistance. Counselors can help people to determine their unemployment benefits and those seeking jobs can also update their resume and get interview practice.
To access and register for JobNow, visit main.montereyvn.ca.brainfuse.com
KEEP AFLOAT
The city of Marina is extending small business and resident loans for those impacted by Covid-19. The city allocated $400,000 more for business loans and $100,000 for residential loans. To qualify for a business loan, you should have a physical business within city limits, 10 employees or less, and annual revenue under $1 million. Individuals seeking resident loans have to have been residents since Jan. 1, 2020, and have an income below 120 percent of Monterey County’s median income. The last day to request a loan is March 31, 2021, or when funds are exhausted,
For more information, contact Marina Accounting Manager Marisol Gomez at mgomez@cityofmarina.org, 884-1203.
FOOD SENIORITY
It has been a particularly tough year for seniors, especially those who are high risk and are unable to shop for themselves. Monterey County’s Great Plates Program offers doorstep delivery of three square meals to eligible seniors. To qualify for the program, applicants must be Monterey County residents, age 60 or older, who are sheltering-in-place and are unable to buy food for themselves.
Call 2-1-1 to apply to the Monterey County Senior Restaurant Intake Program. 211montereycounty.org
THE BIG GIVE
Monterey County Gives! has already reached its “OMG” goal, but keeps fundraising until midnight on Dec. 31. Read about the work of 162 local nonprofits and make a donation of $5 or more.
Donate until midnight on Thursday, Dec. 31. $5 minimum donation. montereycountygives.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.