Toolbox 12.30.21
WAR AND PEACE
Jimmy Panetta, a U.S. Congress member and a veteran, joins Veterans for Peace Chapter 46 for a conversation about the costs of war.
1:30pm Wednesday, Jan. 5. Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. Free; masks required for all, and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test result required. mikedevfp46@gmail.com, vfp46.com.
IN THE AFTERMATH (Postponed)
The World Affairs Council of Monterey Bay Area is again offering in-person lectures and luncheons. Its first event back is titled “A postmortem on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan” with speaker Thomas H. Johnson, a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at NPS.
11am registration, 11:50am luncheon, 12:50pm program starts on Friday, Jan. 7. Hilton Garden Inn, 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey. $36/WACMB members; $42/guests. Last day to register is Monday, Jan. 3; proof of full vaccination required. 643-1855, wacmb.org.
NEW MAP
The city of Marina holds a public hearing to get feedback on new City Council districts. The redistricting process will affect the election in November 2022. (See story, p. 12.)
6:30pm Tuesday, Jan. 4. Attend via Zoom at bit.ly/marina-districts or by phone at 669-900-9128, using webinar ID 730 251 556. Email comments to redistrictingmarina@cityofmarina.org or submit to City Clerk, 211 Hillcrest Ave., Marina, CA 93933. 884-1278, mapmarina.org.
FIELD OF DREAMS
The Monterey Stinging Jellies, a disc golf club, is fundraising to get a new riding mower for its course at Ryan Ranch, as well as 12 additional baskets for events. They will have a temporary course at Locke-Paddon Park and host an event open to all.
7:45am-4pm Saturday, Jan. 1; singles matches in the morning followed by doubles. Locke-Paddon Park, Del Monte Boulevard and Reservation Road, Marina. $20-$30 competition registration; free to attend. Register at bit.ly/ny-lpp. For more information, email nickkite@rocketmail.com.
SEASON OF GIVING
Monterey County Gives!, an annual fundraising campaign, has so far raised $7.9 million and counting. Join in the spirit of giving, and learn about the work of 170 local nonprofits active in different areas of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.