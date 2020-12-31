Toolbox 12.31.20

TREE TRIM
When it’s time to offload this year’s Christmas trees, Monterey County residents can drop them off at a recycling center or do curbside pickup during regular trash collection service, both for free. Remove all lights, tinsel, stands and decorations; those sprayed with artificial snow cannot be recycled. Large trees should be cut into 3-feet sections and added to yard waste carts.
For curbside pickup: King City and unincorporated Monterey County from Dec. 26-Jan. 13; Gonzales, Greenfield and Soledad, Jan. 6-17; Salinas, Jan. 2-23. Drop-off available from Dec. 26-Jan. 31 at Sun Street Transfer Station in Salinas, Johnson Canyon Landfill near Gonzales and Jolon Road Transfer Station near King City.
SWEET HOME
This free webinar for first-time homebuyers will provide assistance with the homebuying process and determine if someone is ready to be a homeowner. To be eligible for a Department of Housing and Urban Development certificate, participants have to attend two workshops and a pre-purchase counseling session. The HUD certificate is needed to qualify for most affordable housing programs. The workshops are available for residents from Alameda, Contra Costa and Monterey counties.
Registration deadline 5pm Wednesday, Jan. 6. Workshops are online from 10am-3pm Sundays Jan. 9 and 16. For more information, contact Echo Housing at (855) ASK – ECHO or HBE@echofairhousing.org or visit echofairhousing.org.
DREAM BIG
After litigation back and forth, DACA is back. Catholic Charities’ Immigration & Citizenship Program hosts a DACA webinar via Zoom. The 30-minute workshop features Directing Attorney Jeraline Singh Edwards who provides DACA updates and explains the application process.
The webinar takes place at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 5. To register, email mon.imm@catholicharitiesdom.org Include name, phone number and email address. Participation is free.
BETTER MONTEREY
Monterey County Office of Emergency services is conducting several surveys to identify patterns and better understand the community’s disaster risk and capabilities to respond. There are three active surveys: Community Resilience, Covid-19 impacts and hazard mitigation.
To complete the surveys, visit co.monterey.ca.us/resilience
