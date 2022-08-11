RUN TO SERVE
Local government relies on volunteers willing to serve their communities. You can still submit papers to run for office in the Nov. 8 general election. A variety of seats are open for school boards, water boards, city councils and more.
Filing deadline is 5pm Friday, Aug. 12; for seats with no incumbent running, the deadline will be extended to Aug. 17. For city council seats, check with your city clerk. For other positions, nomination papers are available 8am-5pm Mon-Fri at the Monterey County Elections Office, 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas. Appointments encouraged. Free. 796-1499, candidateservices@co.monterey.ca.us, bit.ly/mocoelection2022.
IN APPRECIATION
The U.S. Army Garrison, Presidio of Monterey and Fort Ord Area Retiree Council host an annual military retiree appreciation day. In addition to a celebration, information and updates about retirement benefits and other resources for retirees and their families will be provided.
8am-2pm Saturday, Aug. 13 La Mesa Village Community Center, 1200 Fechteler Drive, Monterey. Free. 242-4986.
TALK TO POWER
Soledad residents are invited to join a conversation with Mayor Anna Velazquez to hear updates on the city, and share their concerns or suggestions for creating positive change in the community.
6-7:30pm Friday, Aug. 12. Round Table Pizza, 2135 H Dela Rosa Sr. St., Soledad. Free; pizza and school supplies also provided. RSVP recommended. 970-6836, annysa.dm09@gmail.com.
BLOODY GOOD IDEA
Blood donation remains essential to ensure the health of the community. The Gonzales Fire Department hosts a blood drive.
10am-2pm Saturday, Aug. 13. Fire Station, 325 Center St., Gonzales. Free. To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/glesbloodaug2022. For more information, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL.
POPSICLES AND PROJECTS
The Center for Community Advocacy and Soledad Department of Parks and Recreation co-host an afternoon of fun with paletas and art, and also seek to learn from participants’ experiences as young people.
