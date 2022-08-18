MARINE LOVE
The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council holds a meeting with updates and accepts public comment.
9am-2pm Friday, Aug. 19. Virtual meeting at bit.ly/mbsanctuaryAug2022 or call in to (631) 743-3597 and use PIN 670 322 738#. Free. More at haven.parker@noaa.gov, montereybay.noaa.gov.
ELECTRIC RECHARGE
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking community input to identify areas for electric vehicle charging stations and provide this service in rural communities.
Provide input on an interactive map online at bit.ly/CCZEV through October. A tutorial on how to use the mapping tool is available at bit.ly/InteractiveMapVideo. Free. For more information, (916) 368-2000, kendall.flint@dksassociates.com, centralcoastzevstrategy.com.
MUSICAL BEDS
Many musicians who perform with the Monterey Symphony are visiting from elsewhere, and the symphony is looking for additional hosts. If you can accommodate a musician/guest, reach out for details about the 2022-23 season.
One to three nights at a time starting Monday, Sept. 12. For more information, email sarachazin@gmail.com or call (615) 403-1448.
ALL ABOARD
Visit California and the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce host a mixer to celebrate Visit California Open House’s new location at the historic Southern Pacific Freight Depot, next to the Salinas Railroad Station.
5:30-7:30pm Thursday, Aug. 25. Visit California, 1A Station Place, Salinas. Free. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/mixervcohAug2022.
ELECTION SEASON
The Monterey County Elections Department holds a 10-day public review period for candidate statements and local measures. During this time, people can challenge the language before they make it into the official voter information guide for the Nov. 8 election.
