CARBON FREE
LandWatch Monterey County and the Monterey County chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby host a discussion about the zero carbon strategy for the city of Monterey. It is a pathway for the city to be carbon neutral by 2045.
7pm Thursday, Aug. 4. Virtual event; link provided upon registration. Free. To register, visit bit.ly/mrycarbon2045. For more information, visit landwatch.org.
FAIR HOUSING
ECHO Fair Housing hosts a training for tenants, landlords and housing service providers to learn more about state and federal housing laws, protections, accommodations for tenants with disabilities, occupancy and more.
10am-noon Friday, Aug. 5. Virtual event; registration required. Free. (510) 581-9380, echofairhousing.org.
AG WORKS
The state’s Agricultural Labor Relations Board is coming to town for a public meeting, and also hosts an open house. Meet the board members and regional staff responsible for making decisions about farmworkers in California.
Open house happens 4-6pm Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 342 Pajaro St., Salinas. Free; RSVP to devaka.gunawardena@alrb.ca.gov. ALRB board meeting happens 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Cesar Chavez Library, 615 Williams Road, Salinas. Free. (916) 653-3699, alrb.ca.gov.
WILDFIRE SAFETY
PG&E hosts a webinar discussion about the utility’s efforts to prevent wildfires. Attendees will be able to ask questions of PG&E staff.
5:30-7pm Wednesday, Aug. 10. Join the virtual event at bit.ly/pgewild2022 or by calling (800) 619-7898 and using Conference ID 5949849. Free. For more information or to watch past webinars, visit pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
FOREST RESTORATION
Los Padres National Forest officials are seeking community input for an ecological restoration project, and hosting two town halls to provide information about the restoration efforts.
