HOUSING 101
Landlords and tenants both encounter problems, and there are resources available to help you learn about your rights and navigate challenges. Echo Fair Housing is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency that offers a range of resources.
Call 510-581-9380 to ask for assistance and be directed to a counselor. A virtual first-time homebuyer workshop with information about mortgages and how to repair credit happens from 9am-5pm Saturday, July 30. Free; pre-registration required. echofairhousing.org.
TENANTS’ RIGHTS
If you are facing eviction or have rent debt, there is help available.
For more information, visit tenantpowertoolkit.org.
CLEAN RIVER
Volunteer to clean up and beautify a stretch of the Pajaro River. Dress in layers and wear sturdy shoes.
10am-1pm Friday, July 29. Meet at Creekside Farms, 135 Thompson Road, Watsonville. Clean-up materials will be provided. 216-8905, watsonvillewetlandswatch.org.
CALENDAR PHOTO
If you have good photos from Elkhorn Slough, you can participate in the Elkhorn Slough Foundation’s calendar contest. If your photo gets selected it will be featured on a 2023 wall calendar.
Sunday, July 31 is the last day to submit. Contestants can send up to five photos including landscapes, wildlife, plants or people. bit.ly/elkhorncalendar2023.
COMMUNICATION SKILLS
Salinas city officials want to know how they can better communicate with you. The public is invited to complete a survey to give feedback.
To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/salinascomms2022. For more information, call 758-7381.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Local businesses La Tortuga and The Covenant are hosting back-to-school giveaways, providing students with school supplies.
Noon Sunday, July 31. 620 Broadway Ave., Seaside. Free; until supplies last.
THE LATCH
Health officials want to help new moms learn about the importance of lactation, and invite the community to join in WIC’s 15th annual breastfeeding awareness walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.