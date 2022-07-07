HOMELESS SOLUTIONS

What does the five-year Lead Me Home plan entail and can we implement real solutions? Find out at this summit on homelessness, which includes discussions on encampments, the latest homeless census data and housing vouchers. Speakers include the state “homeless czar,” Dhakshike Wickrema.

9am-1pm Thursday, July 14. Virtual event; register at HomelessSummit2022. Free. 883-3080, info@chsp.org.

TALK OF THE TOWN

Seaside City Councilmember Dave Pacheco hosts a town hall meeting and invites the public to meet and ask questions of Seaside’s new city manager, Jaime Fontes, and Acting Police Chief Nick Borges.

6pm Monday, July 11. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. 521 0577, ci.seaside.ca.us.

BETTER CITY

Officials in the city of Salinas are seeking community input on how to spend $2.9 million of American Recovery Plan Act funding. They want to find out which services and activities such as mental health, housing and transportation are most important to residents.

To participate, visit bit.ly/homesalinas. For more information, call 758-7381 or visit bit.ly/salhome_arp.

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

NAVIGATING HIGHER ED

The Underground Scholars program sees a path forward for formerly incarcerated community college students. The program helps students to apply for placement in UC system universities to earn their degrees (see more, p. 6).

Those who are ready to apply can visit tiny.cc/USI2022Transfer or contact undergroundscholarstransfer@gmail.com. If you’re planning to apply as a transfer next year, visit tiny.cc/transferpledge.

LIFE SAVERS

A new suicide prevention line will be live soon across the country. Call if you or someone you care about is experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Starting Saturday, July 16 people can dial 988. If you are experiencing a crisis before that date, text “NAMI” to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Services are free.

CLASSIC WHEELS

The Veterans Transition Center hosts its eighth annual classic car show. The benefit event features a military color guard performance, music, food, prize drawings and more.

9am-3pm Saturday, July 9. VTC, 220 12th St., Marina. Free to attend. People can still register their cars ($45) or motorcycles ($25) for the show. 676-6656, vtcmonterey.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.