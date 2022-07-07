HOMELESS SOLUTIONS
What does the five-year Lead Me Home plan entail and can we implement real solutions? Find out at this summit on homelessness, which includes discussions on encampments, the latest homeless census data and housing vouchers. Speakers include the state “homeless czar,” Dhakshike Wickrema.
9am-1pm Thursday, July 14. Virtual event; register at HomelessSummit2022. Free. 883-3080, info@chsp.org.
TALK OF THE TOWN
Seaside City Councilmember Dave Pacheco hosts a town hall meeting and invites the public to meet and ask questions of Seaside’s new city manager, Jaime Fontes, and Acting Police Chief Nick Borges.
6pm Monday, July 11. Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside. Free. 521 0577, ci.seaside.ca.us.
BETTER CITY
Officials in the city of Salinas are seeking community input on how to spend $2.9 million of American Recovery Plan Act funding. They want to find out which services and activities such as mental health, housing and transportation are most important to residents.
To participate, visit bit.ly/homesalinas. For more information, call 758-7381 or visit bit.ly/salhome_arp.
NAVIGATING HIGHER ED
The Underground Scholars program sees a path forward for formerly incarcerated community college students. The program helps students to apply for placement in UC system universities to earn their degrees (see more, p. 6).
Those who are ready to apply can visit tiny.cc/USI2022Transfer or contact undergroundscholarstransfer@gmail.com. If you’re planning to apply as a transfer next year, visit tiny.cc/transferpledge.
LIFE SAVERS
A new suicide prevention line will be live soon across the country. Call if you or someone you care about is experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Starting Saturday, July 16 people can dial 988. If you are experiencing a crisis before that date, text “NAMI” to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Services are free.
CLASSIC WHEELS
The Veterans Transition Center hosts its eighth annual classic car show. The benefit event features a military color guard performance, music, food, prize drawings and more.
