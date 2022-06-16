HELPING VETERANS
Homeless veterans who need help finding resources such as haircuts, health and dental care, legal advice or support navigating a search for housing, can find help during the Stand Down, held every two years (see story, p. 20).
8am-4pm Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. Monterey County Fairgrounds, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey. Free. 883-8387, montereystanddown.org.
FIRE READY
While the risk of wildfire is ever-present, there are steps property owners can take to increase resilience to fires. Robles Firewise Group hosts this fire safety fair with information on how to protect homes. Learn about animal evacuations from SPCA, smoke alarms from the Red Cross and more. The event includes vendor booths and a firefighter obstacle course for kids. Bilingual resources are available. (See more, p. 10.)
10am-4pm Saturday, June 18. Carmel Valley Community Park, 77 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. Free. (650) 440-9704, roblesfirewise@gmail.com, roblesfirewise.com.
SAFETY FIRST
Monterey County Farm Bureau and Nationwide Insurance host a webinar about worker protection standards. This training aims to reduce pesticide injuries and poisoning among pesticide handlers and agricultural workers. The intended audience is farm owners, managers and employees.
9-11am Tuesday, June 21. Virtual event. Free; RSVP by Friday, June 17 to administration@montereycfb.com to receive the link. For more information, 751-3100.
FUTURE LEADERS
Are you a high school or college student interested in civic engagement? County Supervisor Luis Alejo hosts the four-week-long Young Supervisors Program this summer, with leadership training and team building, sessions on how government works, plus a whale watching tour and history walk.
Friday, June 24 deadline to apply; program runs July 5-27. Free. Applications available online at bit.ly/YoungSupervisorProgram. 755-5011, GomezJ@co.monterey.ca.us.
LUNCH AT THE LIBRARY
Books pair wonderfully with… lunch! Monterey County Free Libraries will host Lunch at the Library at all locations.
Welcome to the discussion.
