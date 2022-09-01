ALL IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
The city of Salinas is offering grants for neighborhood beautification and is currently accepting proposals for projects to create a positive impact in the community. The city is offering virtual information sessions about the grant program.
Information sessions are 6-7pm Thursday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 7. Last day to apply is Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information, to download an application or get the link to info sessions, visit cityofsalinas/nbg. Applications can be submitted to Karina Silva at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas, or by email to karinas@ci.salinas.ca.us.
STRONG BEAT
The city of Seaside is offering free blood pressure screenings for adults as part of its Older Adult Program.
10-10:30am first Friday of each month (Sept. 2). Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave. Free. 899-6800.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Teachers are invited to pick up free teaching materials at The Sandbox, a teacher supply store in Monterey created by former teacher Mary Simon. The Sandbox offers a range of items for classroom activities, science and math projects and more to serve various grade levels.
For more information about pickup, email Mary Simon at sandbox4teachers@gmail.com.
COURTING PLANS
If you want to learn about the upcoming environmental review process for a courthouse in Seaside, the State Judicial Council hosts a public meeting to talk through what’s next. (See story, left.)
5-7pm Wednesday, Sept. 7. Seaside Community Center at Soper Field, 220 Coe Ave. Free. 899-6800.
CANNABIS FUTURE
The state’s Cannabis Advisory Committee holds a virtual meeting to discuss a $20 million grant meant to grow consumer access to legal retailers in California.
10 am Thursday, Sept. 8. To view and participate in the meeting, visit bit.ly/cacseptmeet2022. For information, (844) 612-2322, bit.ly/cacmeetings.
ELECTRIC RECHARGE
Various local government agencies are seeking community input to identify areas for electric vehicle charging stations and provide this service in rural communities throughout a six-county area, from Santa Barbara to San Benito.
