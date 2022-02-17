PRETTY PARKS
Join neighbors to clean up and beautify Havana-Soliz Park. Get some sunshine, gentle exercise and leave the park nicer than you found it. Tools are provided.
10am-noon Saturday, Feb. 19. Havana-Soliz Park, Lincoln and Havana off San Pablo Avenue, Seaside. Free. friendsofseasideparks.org, bluezonesprojectmontereycounty.com.
SUPPORT TEAM
Women experiencing stress or postpartum depression can connect with local support groups. The Parenting Connection of Monterey County offers online support groups in English and Spanish.
Groups in English meet at 11am the second Monday of every month and at 6pm the last Friday of the month. Groups in Spanish meet at 11am the first Monday and second-to-last Friday of the month. Via Zoom: bit.ly/pcmc-postpartum. Meeting ID is 863 9598 1952 and the passcode is 799479. Free. Postpartum warmline is 783-5933. For more information, email hello@parentingconnectionmc.org or visit parenting connection.org.
SENDING LOVE
Students from Salinas can participate in a city-wide youth art contest called Love Notes to Our City. With crayon and colors, they will share the beauty of Salinas. Winning artwork will be featured in the 2022 Amor Salinas Earth Day Community Clean-Up and a 2023 calendar.
Last day to submit artwork is Monday, Feb. 28. Open to students in grades TK to 12th grade. Download a sheet at bit.ly/artlove202 or pick one up at City Hall, 200 Lincoln Ave., Salinas. Drop off submissions at City Hall or the nearest library. For more information, 758-7411 or amorsalinas@ci.salinas.ca.us.
ALL AGES
Attending city meetings can be a burden, especially for people with child care responsibilities. Residents who wish to participate in Seaside city meetings can request free child care services.
Reservations required with at least 48 hours notice. Free. To make a reservation, call the Oldemeyer Center at 899-6800. To view upcoming meeting times and agendas, visit ci.seaside.ca.us.
WRITE ON
The Steinbeck Young Authors Program is seeking writing coaches for a day of workshops. Coaches help students improve their writing skills and interest in literature.
