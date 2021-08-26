INSIDE THE LINES
The 2020 Census data is in, and that means drawing new districts, including at the congressional level. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is seeking public input from communities in Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in this upcoming virtual meeting and will consider feedback when drawing new district boundaries.
3-7pm Friday, Aug. 27. Free. View or attend at wedrawthelinesCA.org/meetings
GROWING TOGETHER
Volunteering for a park cleanup comes with multiple benefits: light exercise, fresh air, meeting your neighbors and, of course, beautifying a park to enjoy it later. Blue Zones hosts a community cleanup where volunteers pull weeds, scrub benches and picnic tables and more. Bring garden tools and gloves; masks required.
8:30-11am Saturday, Aug. 28. Tatum’s Garden, 1 Maryal Drive, Salinas. Free. To register, visit bit.ly/bluezonesmoco. For more information, email veronica.plascencia@sharecare.com
YOUNG LEADERS
The Gonzales Youth Council is seeking new members to become leaders in the city and at the school.
Deadline to apply is 4pm Thursday, Aug. 26. Learn more and file applications at bit.ly/leadersgonzales or email GYC@gonzalesk12.ca.us
DATE NIGHT
The city of Seaside hosts a Parents’ Night Out. They babysit your kids while you go out. Available for kids ages 3-11 and includes food, movies, games and more.
6:30-9pm Friday, Aug. 27. Oldemeyer Center, 986 Hilby Ave., Seaside. $20; $16 for each additional child. Register at bit.ly/SeasideRecTrac using Activity number 610402-01.
SUMMER PARTY
Monterey Public Library hosts a party with educational, bilingual family-friendly music and dance. Cascada de Flores performs and the library’s bookmobile will be on hand.
11am-noon Saturday, Aug. 28. Colton Hall lawn, 570 Pacific St., Monterey. Free. Masks required for ages 3 and up.646-3933, monterey.org/library
FUN GUY
The next Science Saturday event features a Funky Fungi workshop to learn about where mushrooms come from. Learn stories about some particularly bizarre ones, including a fungus that turns ants into zombies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.