Getting a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Monterey County is a bit of a waiting game. It's not always easy to find an appointment since they fill up so fast.
The Weekly compiled this guide to make things a little easier for anyone interested in receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. Save this guide for future use and pay attention for updates as the vaccination situation unfolds. As we’ve learned in this pandemic, change comes often.
AM I ELIGIBLE FOR A VACCINATION?
As of April 15 in Monterey County, the following people are eligible under guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health and the Monterey County Health Department:
- Health care workers
- Residents age 16 and above, regardless of where they live or work
- Those at risk for occupational exposure in agriculture, food, childcare, education and emergency services regardless of age.
- People between the ages of 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities
- People who live and work in congregant residential settings, such as homeless shelters, regardless of age
Visit myturn.ca.gov for more information from the state.
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?
Many clinics throughout the county are now offering the vaccine to patients. If you regularly visit a specific clinic, try contacting there first. A range of pharmacies are now offering vaccines. The list below includes links and phone numbers.
- Monterey County Health Department, Natividad Medical Center, Mee Memorial Hospital: mcvaccinate.com (use the Google Chrome browser)
- MyTurn California: Visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255
- Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula: bit.ly/chomp-covid-vaccines
- Alisal Pharmacy: 831-424-7321
- CAP Rx (Pacific Grove): caprx.com
- CVS: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
- Costco: costco.com/covid-vaccine
- Pharmaca: pharmacarx.com/covid-vaccine-faqs
- Rite Aid: riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier
- Safeway: mhealthappointments.com/covidappt
- Walgreens: walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine
- Walmart: walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302
- Alliance on Aging: Excellent source of up-to-date clinic information for all ages. Go to allianceonaging.org/covid-19. Or call: English, 831-646-4931; Spanish, 831-646-5043.
- Veterans Administration: 650-496-2535
More sites will become available as additional vaccines arrive in the county. Pay attention to news and social media updates, as occasionally pop-up clinics will be announced. For example, the Monterey Fire Department recently received approval to administer vaccines to the community.
DO I NEED TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT IN ADVANCE?
Yes. Currently, there is no agency, pharmacy or clinic that will take walk-ins without an appointment. There are rare exceptions, like what happened when hundreds of people didn't show up for a mass vaccination clinic in Salinas April 10. The county quickly put out the word that they would accept walk-ins the next day. About 200 people showed up.
County officials say it is critical that people show up for their appointments. Many people have been double booking and then failing to cancel appointments they have no intention of keeping. This makes it difficult for pharmacists, who remove vaccine doses from freezers based on how many people say are showing up.
WHAT IF I DON’T HAVE COMPUTER ACCESS?
The 211 service by United Way Monterey County is helping people with no computer access or skills to sign up over the phone. Dial 211, and follow instructions for accessing the vaccination help desk. A representative will do the registration process for you. This service is only for those who truly cannot sign up on their own via the internet.
The representatives at 211 are using the county’s vaccine registration website. If appointments are full, you will be told to call back another day.
WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?
- Monterey County Covid-19 call center: call 831-769-8700, or email covid19@co.monterey.ca.us
- State of California: (833) 422-4255
- United Way: call 211
- For seniors, call the Alliance on Aging: English, 831-646-4931; Spanish, 831-646-5043
- For veterans, call the Monterey County Military and Veterans Affairs Office: 831-647-7613
WILL THE VACCINATION COST ME ANYTHING?
The vaccine itself is provided at no cost to recipients, paid for by taxpayers through the federal government.
The agency, physician or pharmacy administering the vaccine may charge an administration fee, which in turn may be covered by health insurance. For uninsured patients, whoever is giving your vaccine can get the fee reimbursed through a federal fund.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?
Proof of age and in some cases, like health care workers, proof of profession. Proof of profession could include things like an ID badge or pay stub combined with a photo ID. Documents showing residency are not required. If you have insurance, Medi-Cal or Medicare bring that information too, just in case.
Documents accepted to prove age (bring one):
- Driver’s license
- California ID card or REAL ID card
- Social Security card
- Military ID
- Passport
WHAT ABOUT A SECOND DOSE?
You should be able to schedule your second dose at the time of your first-dose appointment. If you can’t keep the second appointment, call the agency that administered the vaccine as soon as possible to reschedule.
A second dose is required for two of the three vaccines currently approved, those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose only to be effective.
¿DONDE PUEDO ENCONTRAR INFORMACIÓN EN ESPAÑOL?
- El condado de Monterey tiene información en inglés y español: mcvaccinate.com
- O llame al: 831-769-8700
- *Nota: Para cambiar el lenguaje en la página de internet del condado de Monterey. Vaya a la parte superior derecha de la página. Dele click a “Select language.” Seleccione “Spanish” y verá el contenido en español.
This is an updated guide. For an earlier version click here.
