Dozens of military personnel at Fort Hunter Liggett, a 165,000-acre Army Reserve installation in southern Monterey County, have been evacuated for more than two weeks due to what one official called a “water crisis” that first left the entire base without running water.
As of the Weekly’s deadline, running water has returned to the base but, Fort Hunter Liggett remains under a boil water notice. On Aug. 29, Army leadership extended the evacuation order to at least Thursday, Sept. 1.
As of Aug. 30, the Holiday Inn Express in Paso Robles and Home2 Suites in Atascadero are still housing military personnel and families who were forced to leave the base on Aug. 13.
The issues began on Aug. 11, after a break in a 12-inch water main. Military officials estimated a 24-hour repair. The initial localized impact then extended to a water shutoff for the entire military installation by the next day, Aug. 12. The military shipped in several 400-gallon water tanks and portable toilets to place across the base. The water shutoff also shut down all of the geothermal air conditioning units across the base as they require running water for operation.
Although water returned to much of the base by Aug. 13, it remained unsafe to drink. On Aug. 17, the situation was upgraded to a boil water notice.
In an Aug. 19 interview with Army Times, Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Rupp said one section of family housing remained without any water and the 47 families living there were still under a “mandatory relocation order.”
By Aug. 26, Lt. Col. John Nestor reported that the water was back on across the base, but remained unsafe to consume.
